Vienna Blood season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a great chance to see Vienna Blood season 4 episode 3 — so what more can we say now?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that we have shockingly made it to the halfway point of this season already. Why are these British dramas so short! If only we had an answer to that.

Now, what we can go ahead and note here is that this particular episode of Vienna Blood is going to be perhaps more intense than almost any other. How else can you properly describe one that begins with a character in a coma? There is going to be so much hardship and struggle that you see over the course of this and for now, our only advice is to be prepared. To learn more, see the full season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Max is in a coma and the doctors don’t know if he will survive. Wracked with guilt, Oskar knows only that Max’s assailant is linked to his pursuit of Mephisto. Despite the Commissioner’s warning to stay away, Oskar investigates. When he’s forced to go on the run, his old friends stand by him but soon Oskar is connected to a second murder.

Given where we are in the story right now, it does make a certain element of sense that the story here carry over almost directly to the finale, where there could then be a lot of other dramatic events as these characters work in order to survive whatever else could be coming their way. We absolutely wish that this season was longer, but we are coming into the next two episodes more than confident that the producers will bring us some really exciting stuff.

