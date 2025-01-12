All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 2: A tragedy?

After the premiere today on PBS, do you want to get a sense of what’s ahead on All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 2?

The first thing that we should go ahead and do here is remind you that tonight, the hit series is back for another batch of episodes. There is going to be a lot of escapism throughout, but of course also some animals at the same time. What else would you expect? There are going to be fun moments, but also a great deal of drama as well given that the show is in the midst of a wartime setting.

To get a few more details about All Creatures Great and Small season 5, let’s start by sharing the synopsis:

It is Spring 1941, and we return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping everyone in Skeldale House on their toes. Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs. Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now a full-fledged member of the Skeldale family. With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs. Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up. Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan’s surprise return won’t be quite as straightforward as he hoped.

Now as for episode 2 in particular, there is a little bit of tragedy — and with that, you should prepare accordingly. Take a look below:

Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds. Helen is surprised to find Jenny with a new best friend. Mrs. Hall starts her job as an ARP Warden and tries to keep the peace between Siegfried and the overly assertive Mr. Bosworth when tragedy strikes.

There are seven episodes this season and with that in mind, there’s a lot to be excited about — and it is hard to imagine just where the story will go.

