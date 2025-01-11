Goosebumps season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the big premiere today at Disney+, is there a chance that a Goosebumps season 3 is going to transpire? Or, are we at the end of the road now?

Well, the first thing we will do is give the streaming service some credit for trying to level up the R.L. Stine adaptation this go-around. It is one of the reasons why we have David Schwimmer front and center, and there are a number of iconic books in the series that are the basis for a number of episodes. This is not something that is a direct adaptation of some of these books by any means, but at the same time, it captures at least the essence of some of them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reviews!

The bad news for the time being is that there is no official season 3 renewal and ultimately, it remains to be seen what Disney and/or Hulu will want down the road. The best thing that we think they can do at this point is market to nostalgic viewers and from there, hope that they can get their own families on board with the stories that are playing out. The last thing that you can do in this instance is alienate your core audience, which is one of the problems that other adaptations of beloved children’s properties have struggled with.

Hopefully, a firm decision will be made on Goosebumps over the course of the next few months and if a renewal happens, it could come out at some point in 2026. You do not want to wait longer than this, mostly due to the fact that some of your audience could migrate away. Because of the target audience, you cannot really do something similar here to what we have seen with Squid Game or Stranger Things.

Do you think there is a chance that we will see a Goosebumps season 3 over at Disney+ down the road?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates coming soon, so come back to make sure you do not miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







