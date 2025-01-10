Creature Commandos season 2 premiere date hopes at Max

Following the finale today on Max, what more can we say about a Creature Commandos season 2? Is one officially happening?

Well, the first order of business is here is that we really should just hand over the reasons for celebration. After all, more of the series is coming! This news was actually renewed last year, with a lot of people affiliated with the story having some big things to say about it.

Take a look at some of the statements below…

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming – “Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.”

James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairs, DC Studios quote -“We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation quote – “Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes. We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters!”

When will season 2 premiere?

Since animation does often take a great deal of time to come together, our general sentiment is that we’re going to be stuck waiting until early 2026 at the earliest — and that’s okay. This is the first entry within Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe and by the time it comes back, we should have an even greater sense of things.

Are you glad that Creature Commandos season 2 is officially coming down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

