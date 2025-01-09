American Primeval season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of a season 1 today on Netflix, is there a chance at an American Primeval season 2 happening? Or, have we reached the end of the story now?

As is often the case with a show like this, let’s just start off here by presenting an overview of what the series is actually about. After all, there are probably a lot of people unaware! The official logline sets the stage:

This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land. TV-MA.

Now, this is far from your typical Western, as it is brutal, violent, and pretty unrelenting at times. It does boast a great cast, and really is out to immerse you within its six episodes.

As for what the future holds…

Let’s just say that you could be waiting forever for something more. American Primeval was billed from the start as a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end, and we do think that the finale does tie up most loose ends regarding this story. Now, we know that there is a chance that another season could happen that is a separate story, but we don’t think anyone is really planning for that right now. The best advice we can offer is simply to enjoy this series as we’ve had it, and be grateful that Netflix took a chance on such a unique take on a longstanding genre.

