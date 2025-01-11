Chicago Med season 10 episode 10 promo: Hannah Asher’s sister!

Next week you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 10 arrive — so what story will stand out here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that you are going to see a big spotlight for one Hannah Asher; yet, at the same time it is not one she could have ever expected. After all, you are going to see her sister arrive at the hospital with a difficult request. How much so? Well, it Asher goes through with it, there’s a chance that it could lead to some severe ramifications ethically and in terms of her career.

To sum up what is going on here, Asher’s sister makes it clear that her insurance has denied her request for IVF and with that, she is clearly looking for some sort of medical alternative. This immediately puts Hannah into a really difficult spot, and we do think that this story is, once again, going to be a close examination of what is going on with insurance in America at this point. This is going to be complicated, and we also have to prepare for the possibility that there is going to be a big fallout between these two as a result of all of this.

No matter where this storyline goes, we are at least happy for some sort of deeper examination into the past of the Asher character. Sure, we know a good bit more about who she is now, but there are reasons why she turned out like she has — and this could be a nice way to dive a little bit deeper into that, all things considered.

