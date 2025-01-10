Silo season 2 episode 9: What did Lukas Kyle discover?

We certainly went into Silo season 2 episode 9 believing that there would be some sort of discovery — and also, that it was inevitable. There are so few episode left this season! By virtue of that, it is clear that the show has to move and move quickly.

In the end, we do think that the writers did deliver some big stuff at the end of “The Safeguard,” especially when it comes to that particular title itself. What in the world does that mean?

Let’s back up for just a moment here, as this episode showed that Lukas Kyle, in the midst of trying to decode Salvador Quinn’s messages, was able to get down to what looks to be a possible tunnel at the bottom of the Silo. However, he was also stuck hearing a mysterious message warning him about a possible safeguard that could come into play. It feels more like a threat than anything else, one where if you dig a little bit deeper, there is a chance that it could be the end for him, or the end for other people.

One other thing worth noting from the end here is that Mary Meadows had made it as far as Lukas had in the past before stepping away — basically meaning that she learned how risky and dangerous all of this was, and that there was no real incentive for her for her to continue doing it. Knowing that she never was able to fully learn the truth, she clearly was not able to move forward and wanted nothing more than an end to her near-constant state of misery.

Heading into the finale, the biggest thing at this point is clear: Everything is up in the air. What Lukas chooses to do could alter the fate of everyone in Silo 18.

What did you think about the big reveals at the heart of Silo season 2 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments below!

