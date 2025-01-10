Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 10, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We certainly know that there is a lot of story to unravel for Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we’re going to have a chance to see nothing more tonight. The series is off the air right now, and it is going to stay that way until we move into Friday, January 31. There is a lot of chaos within this upcoming episode, largely because Bode and Audrey are in danger and Gabriela is missing. there is SO much stuff for everyone to try and unravel.

Want to get a little more insight right now? Well, luckily CBS has already released a Fire Country season 3 episode 9 synopsis that sets the stage further:

“Coming in Hot” – With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Kevin Alejandro directed the episode.

Our hope at the moment here is simply that the Eve situation is partially resolved within this episode, mostly because we do not want to see her suffer with her family through the entirety of the season. Is there a way to get her to the other side of things? We hope so.

Personally, we also don’t want to see anyone else die, if for no other reason than that the show has already proven they will kill people off. There is no other reason to worry about it now.

