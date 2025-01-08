NCIS season 22, Grey’s Anatomy productions halted due to fires

As many of you out there may be aware right now, the greater Los Angeles area has suffered due to some devastating fires. Thousands of structures have been burned and lives have been already lost, and we continue to keep everyone in the midst of the danger in our thoughts.

We are a television news site and within that, we should spend some time pointing out the current impact of the fires on the larger industry. While the greater LA area is not the same sort of hub it once was decades ago, a significant chunk of shows still film within the area — and a number of them have already been shut down for the time being.

Here is some of what we can say, at least for now. According to a report from Deadline, NCIS, its prequel NCIS: Origins, Grey’s Anatomy, Suits LA, and multiple late-night shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and After Midnight are being put on pause for the time being. The interruption will last for today, and then we will wait and see where things go as time develops. There is a chance that the fires will still spread.

Remember that in addition to the fires potentially impacting some of the sets, they also will have an impact on where so many of the cast and crew members live. There are so many factors to think about and for now, family and safety matter more than anything. There will be plenty of time to still make television down the road.

At the time of this writing, we have yet to hear anything that suggests that NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, or any other TV scripted show will be pushed back when it comes to their planned return date. For the Gary Cole – Wilmer Valderrama drama in particular, the plan is for the series to return moving into January 27. The same goes for its prequel right now.

Of course, we will have more news on the situation as time goes on. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone who is currently struggling.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

