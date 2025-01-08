SAG Awards 2025: Shogun, Bridgerton, Slow Horses nominated

Today the official nominations were revealed for the SAG Awards and, of course, there are a lot of familiar faces on board!

So what shows reigned supreme this time around? Well, a number of them are pretty familiar including the likes of The Bear, Shogun, Slow Horses, and Baby Reindeer. However, there were some other surprises sprinkled in here as well! Who would have thought that Bridgerton would be the recipient of as much love as it was?

Below, you can see all of the nominees that we have — at least when it comes to the television category anyway.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez – “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”

COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb – “THE PENGUIN”

RICHARD GADD / Donny – “BABY REINDEER”

KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke – “DISCLAIMER”

ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley – “RIPLEY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson – “THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL”

CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft – “DISCLAIMER”

JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”

LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland – “UNDER THE BRIDGE”

JESSICA GUNNING / Martha – “BABY REINDEER”

CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone – “THE PENGUIN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige – “SHŌGUN”

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – “SLOW HORSES”

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal – “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock – “MATLOCK”

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington – “BRIDGERTON”

ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn – “THE DIPLOMAT”

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

HARRISON FORD / Paul – “SHRINKING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL / Joanne – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina – “THE BEAR”

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

GERALDINE ALEXANDER / Mrs. Wilson

VICTOR ALLI / John Stirling

ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury

JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown

LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley

SIMONE ASHLEY / Kate Bridgerton

JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton

JOE BARNES / Lord Wilding

JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper

JAMES BRYAN / Nicky Mondrich

HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington

BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington

GENEVIEVE CHENNEOUR / Miss Livingston

DOMINIC COLEMAN / Lord Cowper

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington

KITTY DEVLIN / Miss Stowell

HANNAH DODD / Francesca Bridgerton

DANIEL FRANCIS / Lord Marcus Anderson

RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton

ROSA HESMONDHALGH / Rae

SESLEY HOPE / Miss Kenworthy

FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton

MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich

MOLLY JACKSON-SHAW / Miss Hartigan

CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton

LORN MACDONALD / Albion Finch

JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper

EMMA NAOMI / Alice Mondrich

HANNAH NEW / Lady Tilley Arnold

LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton

CALEB OBEDIAH / Lord Cho

JAMES PHOON / Harry Dankworth

VINEETA RISHI / Lady Malhotra

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte

HUGH SACHS / Brimsley

BANITA SANDHU / Miss Malhotra

LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton

WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton

POLLY WALKER / Lady Featherington

ANNA WILSON-JONES / Lady Livingston

SOPHIE WOOLLEY / Lady Stowell

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

KHALID ABDALLA / Ulle Dag Charles

JON ARIAS / Álvaro

NICK BLOOD / Vince Pyne

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ / Nuria

CHARLES DANCE / Timothy Winthrop

BEN HALL / Damian Richardson

CHUKWUDI IWUJI / Osita Halcrow

PATRICK KENNEDY / Teddy

PUCHI LAGARDE / Marisa

LASHANA LYNCH / Bianca Pullman

ELEANOR MATSUURA / Zina Jansone

JONJO O’NEILL / Edward Carver

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal

SULE RIMI / Paul Pullman

LIA WILLIAMS / Isabel Kirby

THE DIPLOMAT

ALI AHN / Eidra Park

SANDY AMON-SCHWARTZ / Sandy

TIM DELAP / Byron

PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning

ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford

DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

CELIA IMRIE / Margaret Roylin

RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

PEARL MACKIE / Alysse

NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah

GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler

RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler

ADAM SILVER / Howard

KENICHIRO THOMSON / Martin

SHŌGUN

SHINNOSUKE ABE / Buntaro

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige

TOMMY BASTOW / Father Martin Alvito

TAKEHIRO HIRA / Ishido Kazunari

MOEKA HOSHI / Usami Fuji

HIROMOTO IDA / Lord Kiyama

COSMO JARVIS / John Blackthorne

HIROTO KANAI / Kashigi Omi

YUKI KURA / Yoshii Nagakado

TAKESHI KUROKAWA / Lord Ohno

FUMI NIKAIDO / Ochiba No Kata

TOKUMA NISHIOKA / Toda Hiromatsu

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko

SLOW HORSES

RUTH BRADLEY / Emma Flyte

TOM BROOKE / JK Coe

JAMES CALLIS / Claude Whelan

CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / Roddy Ho

AIMEE-FFION EDWARDS / Shirley Dander

ROSALIND ELEAZAR / Louisa Guy

SEAN GILDER / Sam Chapman

KADIFF KIRWAN / Marcus Longridge

JACK LOWDEN / River Cartwright

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb

JONATHAN PRYCE / David Cartwright

SASKIA REEVES / Catherine Standish

JOANNA SCANLAN / Moira Tregorian

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS / Diana Taverner

HUGO WEAVING / Frank Harkness

NAOMI WIRTHNER / Molly Doran

TOM WOZNICZKA / Patrice

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson

JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman

CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill

SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard

LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie

THE BEAR

LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu

ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim

COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps

MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris

ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Zach Galifianakis

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

RICHARD KIND / Vince Fish

EUGENE LEVY / Eugene Levy

EVA LONGORIA / Eva Longoria

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

KUMAIL NANJIANI / Rudy Thurber

MOLLY SHANNON / Bev Melon

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

SHRINKING

HARRISON FORD / Paul

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Louis

DEVIN KAWAOKA / Charlie

GAVIN LEWIS / Connor

WENDIE MALICK / Dr. Julie Baram

LUKITA MAXWELL / Alice

TED MCGINLEY / Derek

CHRISTA MILLER / Liz

JASON SEGEL / Jimmy

RACHEL STUBINGTON / Summer

LUKE TENNIE / Sean

MICHAEL URIE / Brian

JESSICA WILLIAMS / Gaby

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN

When will the SAG Awards actually happen?

They will stream on Netflix come February 23, and we’re sure that we are going to have a fun celebration of actors and all of their work.

What do you think about the nominations for the SAG Awards this year?

Do you think the right choices were made? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

