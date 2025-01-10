The Equalizer season 5 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Guns and Roses’

We recognize that we’ve been waiting a long time to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 8 on the air — and that is going to continue.

After all, all current indications are that this particular episode, titled “Guns and Roses” is set to air on Sunday, February 16. Would it be great to see it before then? Sure, in theory … but the problem here is that there are a lot of sporting events and other factors pushing this off. Basically, patience will be required, but the good news here is that once Queen Latifah and company do return, there will not be anywhere near as many hiatuses the rest of the way. You’re going to be able to just sit back and enjoy the story as presented.

Do you want to know more about the episode itself? Well, the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 8 synopsis below indicates further that the title here is not exactly just some reference to a popular band:

“Guns and Roses” – After a young girl is the victim of a shootout in her neighborhood, the team races to find out if a gang war is afoot and whether the crime is connected to a shipment of stolen guns McCall is chasing down. Meanwhile, love is in the air when Aunt Vi and Delilah prepare for their respective dates, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So basically, you are going to be getting a lot of romance and action within the same episode? Isn’t there a lot to like here? That is without even mentioning that this is a story airing just a couple of days after Valentine’s.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 8 when it arrives?

