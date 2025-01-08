Shifting Gears season 1 episode 2: What’s ahead on ABC?

After the premiere tonight on ABC, are you interested in learning a little bit more about Shifting Gears season 1 episode 2?

First and foremost, we should note here that the network is probably going to promote this show hard over the next few weeks, and for good reason. They have two familiar sitcom stars front and center here in Kat Dennings and Tim Allen, with the idea here being to learn into people who already know how to make a successful show in this genre.

Just in case you haven’t seen much promo for Shifting Gears yet, here is some of what it’s about:

“Shifting Gears” stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

So yes, this show is not trying to reinvent the wheel here at all. Allen has a particular niche in which he works in rather well, and this is just another version of it. ABC has been his home for a lot of his programs over the years, starting with Home Improvement before airing the first handful of seasons of Last Man Standing when it was on Fox.

So what lies ahead?

Well, ABC wants to ensure that the series clearly gets off to a great start — and that is why you are going to see episode 2 in just one week’s time. Here is what to expect there:

Matt joins Riley at Carter’s high school open house, where he’s unsettled to learn about the “accommodations” made for his grandson’s anxiety. Meanwhile, Riley reconnects with Caitlin, a former classmate, and sets her up with Gabriel.

Just like with the basic premise, we tend to think that episode 2 is going for the tried-and-true approach to comedy with Matt learning about how society has evolved in the years since he was a kid.

What do you most want to see on Shifting Gears season 1 episode 2 when it arrives?

Share in the comments below! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

