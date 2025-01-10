Is Outlander new tonight on Starz, season 7 episode 16?

Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Given that we have received so many consecutive episodes over the past few weeks, it makes sense to want momentum to continue.

As for whether or not we’re going to get more this week — well, let’s just go ahead and administer the bad news. For the first time since season 7B first premiered, we are entering a week where there is a hiatus. The plan for now is to bring the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series back in one week’s time, and with an installment that is certainly notable. After all, the epic season 7 finale is right around the corner! “A Hundred Thousand Angels” has the challenge of trying to tie together everything that we’ve had a chance to see all season, plus also resolve that enormous cliffhanger that he had regarding Claire’s fate from this past installment of the series.

If you have not seen the full Outlander season 7 episode 16 synopsis as of yet, you can take a look at that below.

Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he’s learned from Claire. William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane.

Not only is this episode carrying with it the weight of being the end of the season, you are also adding to this the fact that it is the end of the penultimate season of the show. The only part of Jamie and Claire’s journey left after the fact is season 8, which may not come on the air for a long time despite the fact that it actually finished shooting some time ago. That is a hard thing to accept, even if we already know it to be true. (There is also a prequel in Outlander: Blood of My Blood that is also coming, but no return date has been revealed there.)

