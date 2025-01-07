Doc season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead on Fox?

After the premiere tonight on Fox, do you want to learn a little bit more all about Doc season 1 episode 2? If so, it is hard to blame you. The network promoted the medical drama starring Molly Parker heavily during their NFL coverage over the weekend, clearly hoping that this can be one of their next big success stories.

As for whether or not it will … well, the jury’s still out on that. The network has not been able to find something in this genre since the end of The Resident, so we cannot say that we’re shocked to see them looking for it here now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV updates!

So what is Doc all about? Let’s start there, since we recognize that there are some out thre who may not be familiar with it yet. Just take a look at the attached synopsis:

Inspired by a true story and based on the hit eponymous Italian drama series, Doc is a new life-affirming medical drama, starring Emmy nominee Molly Parker (House of Cards) as hard-charging, brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine Dr. Amy Larsen, who suffers a brain injury that erases the last eight years of her memory.

After a late-night car crash results in severe head trauma, Amy wakes up from surgery with no recollection of the patients she’s treated, the colleagues she’s crossed and the tragedy that caused her to push almost everyone away. The relief that Amy gets from seeing her family post-accident is fleeting when she learns the incomprehensible – that she and her beloved husband, Dr. Michael Hamda (Omar Metwally, Big Sky, Lisey’s Story) have been divorced for four years. In fact, her entire family is not at all as she remembers them, rocking her foundation to the core.

As we look forward from here…

Well, given that this is a network show, it should not be all that much of a shock that we’re looking at a weekly release pattern here. Episode 2 will come next week, and you can look below to get a better sense of what’s next for Amy there:

While at the hospital recovering, Amy can’t help but insert herself into her roommate’s case. Meanwhile, all the other doctors and nurses have to adjust to the once formidable Chief now being the patient in the all-new “…Try Try Again” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Jan 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-102) (TV-14 L,S,V)

What are you the most interested in seeing as we move into Doc season 1 episode 2 at Fox?

Did you enjoy the premiere? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







