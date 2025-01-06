Grimm reboot movie in development at Peacock; what it means

Years after its original run over at NBC, is there a chance that we are going to be seeing more of Grimm in a brand-new form? Well, let’s just say that it is possible.

According to a new report from Deadline, the folks at Peacock are developing a movie reboot of the classic property, one that will be written by Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva). rest assured that a lot of the original creative team is involved behind the scenes as executive producers, including David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf.

So what will the story of this movie be? That is where a lot of the details remain unclear at the moment, especially when you think a lot about how deep the original mythology became over the years. The idea here is to appeal to longtime fans while also making it accessible to newcomers. There is no word on if any original cast members will appear as of yet but if successful, the movie could lead to more set within this universe.

At this point, we can’t say that we’re shocked Peacock would want to do more with the Grimm brand. While the original may not have been a huge mainstream hit, it became a cult favorite for many years and helped to keep NBC viable on Friday nights. Many of its main cast members, including David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch, have gone on to do some other great roles after the fact.

When could this air?

First and foremost, we have to get more news about something being filmed! Right now, it feels like it is safe bet to assume that this would air in 2026. Peacock should not rush this at all, especially if the hope here is to have more Grimm for a little further on down the road.

Do you think that a Grimm reboot is something worth watching?

