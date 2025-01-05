Vienna Blood season 4 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS

Following the big premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to learn more about Vienna Blood season 4 episode 2?

Well, let’s just start by saying that we’re here to help, and also that we more than understand if some people are shocked that the show is back without a lot of promotion. Unless you watch the aforementioned network with some regularity, it is hard to know that certain shows are back for more.

First and foremost, let’s kick things off by setting the table for the fourth season in particular — that may be useful for some out there who have not watched in a while:

Season 4 finds the unlikely detective duo in Vienna in 1909, where the double murder of a senior public official and an arms dealer in police custody has shaken the city to its core. Freudian psychoanalyst Max Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour in America when Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their careers.

This series does absolutely have a pretty standard method of doing things for crime dramas, especially British ones — so can you be that shocked that we’re seeing something similar here?

Meanwhile, the Vienna Blood season 4 episode 2 synopsis sets the stage further:

A murder takes Oskar and Max’s investigation into the glamorous world of underground, high-stakes gambling. Oskar’s life continues to be complicated by his feelings for Therese, who he tries to help by threatening her violent ex-husband. The course of love runs no smoother for Max. Is it possible that he and Clara are not meant to be together?

This is not a long season — it only totals four episodes — and because of that, you need to think that everything story-wise is going to move rather quickly. Doesn’t it have to?

