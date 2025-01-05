Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/5?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Let’s just start off here by saying simply that with this being the new year, why wouldn’t you want the show back? We are finally on the other side of the holiday break!

Unfortunately, we know from watching this show for so many years that it almost never comes back in early January — as a matter of fact, rarely does it ever come back in January at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates!

As of right now, the aforementioned network has not officially announced a Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premiere date for 2025, but they have at least noted that it is going to be at some point in February. This goes in line with the typical pattern, and we do also think that we are going to get a formal premiere-date announcement this month alongside some sort of cheeky key art.

Beyond all of this, what more needs to be said about the future of the series? Oliver and the writers have a pretty established way of doing things at this point, and we have seen almost no evidence that they are looking to radically shake things up at this point. We’ll have some super-topical segments on the show, plus some that are timeless enough to be watched online for many years after the fact. There is no real reason to think that they will suddenly shift anything.

The biggest challenge that the show has

Honestly, it is probably going to be trying to top what we saw at the start of last season, where Oliver managed to deliver what was a funny and noteworthy takedown of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, one that included an “offer” for him to step away from his seat.

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it does return in the new year?

Share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back here to get a lot of other updates before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







