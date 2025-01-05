SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The pain to come

As we get prepared to see SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 4 on BBC One next week, there is one thing that certainly shocks us. How are we at the halfway point of this season already? Everything has become all the more intense and from here on out, you can be assured that things are going to stay that way. We are still in the heart of the conflict.

Because of the show’s setting and the tumultuous nature of the war, one of the things we have to be aware of from top to bottom is that even you start to think that things are going to be getting better, they somehow find a way to get worse. This is something that one central character could be finding out sooner rather than later.

Below, you can check out the full SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

As Reg Seekings struggles to cope, he strikes up a friendship with a young Italian boy which ends in yet more horror.

Would we love to get more details than this? Sure, but at the same time this is a show that is clearly out to mask and/or hide as many different stories as they can so that you end up being surprised. Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that everything here is grounded in history, but there is always still room for a relative amount of wiggle room with these characters. That is certainly something that a lot of these characters seem to be clinging to, at least for the time being.

No matter what transpires here, we tend to be pretty darn confident that the events of this story are sure to be connected directly into what you see moving into the final two episodes. Brace yourselves accordingly.

