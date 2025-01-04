Landman season 1 episode 9: Who is in danger?

In under 24 hours the debut of Landman season 1 episode 9 is going to be on Paramount and in a way, it has to be big. There are only two episodes remaining! If you are Paramount+, shouldn’t you be doing everything that you can to ensure that we are getting something special here? Also, add to this the fact that there is no official season 2 renewal as of yet — even if we are confident it is coming, we may still be waiting a while to get to it.

Before we go any further here, let’s just pose the question: What could make episode 9 feel so special? Well, a big reveal would certainly help to get us somewhere … and we do think one has been teased already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

From the very start of this season, it has become clear that Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) has been dealing with issues tied to the cartel. Heck, it’s gotten to the point where the National Guard may be trying to help! Tommy’s thwarted them off to the best of his ability, but we also do feel like at times, he’s let a reasonable amount of personal hubris get to him. He seems to think that, for whatever reason, that nobody is going to come after people close to him. There hasn’t been that much of an air of danger in his eyes when it comes to Angela or Ainsley … at least unless it comes down to Ainsley’s dating life.

Now, there has already been a slight bit of evidence that someone was watching Tommy and Ainsley earlier this season, and that leads us to think there’s a chance she could be kidnapped. Given that we’re talking about someone who has been sheltered, privileged, and seemingly has no idea how the world works, this could be about as chaotic and dangerous a situation as she could find herself in. Also, it does feel likee the sort of thing the show would do for a finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Landman now, including what else could be coming in this episode

What do you most want to see on Landman season 1 episode 9 when it arrives?

Also, who is in the most danger? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more information.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







