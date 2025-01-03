Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 3, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? It clearly makes sense to want more of the show, especially with us now in the new year. You can easily argue that new episodes should be coming back now that the holidays are over … right?

Well, the unfortunate truth here is that we are at the mercy of whatever the aforementioned network wants to do any unfortunately, we are not going to be getting any new episodes for a little while still. The plan for now is for Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast to return on Friday, January 31 with a story that will address the myriad of different cliffhangers that currently exist.

How far away are we from the next chapter of the series? Let’s just put it like this — we are so far for now that there is not even a synopsis out there for what is coming up next. This is likely still a week or two away from being released, but you do not really need that to know that there is a great deal of danger presumably coming for Bode, Gabriela, Audrey, and others.

As for what else we know is coming this season…

There are going to be some more seeds planted for the Sheriff Country spin-off at some point, and this is an exciting thing to look forward to. On the flip side, it seems like we won’t be seeing any more of Jared Padalecki as Camden for now, but there is still a potential spin-off there. Sheriff Country is the priority right now, but this is at least something that you can keep on the radar and we’ll have to wait and see what happens further on down the road.

