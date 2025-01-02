Going Dutch season 1 episode 2: What’s next for Denis Leary, cast

After the premiere today on Fox, what more is there to say when it comes to Going Dutch season 1 episode 2?

The first thing that we should say is that if you have not heard much about the show as of yet, we totally understand. It is challenging for almost any series out there to get attention when there is such a massive sea of competition. Also, marketing campaigns can get lost over the holidays. We at least know that this show has a good cast including Denis Leary and Community alum Danny Pudi. There is also a pretty interesting premise at the end that makes it stand out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV discussions!

Here is how Fox is describing Going Dutch at the moment per its official synopsis:

The arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary, The Moodys, Rescue Me) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).

From here on out, the plan is for the comedy to air weekly at 9:30 / 9:31 p.m. Eastern time. The episode 2 synopsis gives you a better sense of how the story is going to continue:

General Davidson makes a visit to USAG Stroopsdorf and insults The Colonel by tasking him with commanding the unit of traffic during a Tank Maneuver. The Colonel devises a plan to steal a tank to prove he is still in his prime. Captain Quinn wants to earn her father’s respect and organizes her own secret tank heist mission in the all-new “Tanks for Nothing” episode of Going Dutch airing Thursday, Jan 9 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GDU-102) (TV-PG)

By next week, at least there will be a better chance to see just how the show is faring in the ratings.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Going Dutch season 1 episode 2 over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







