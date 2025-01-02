The Recruit season 2 trailer: Will Owen survive in South Korea?

For those who have not heard as of yet, season 2 of The Recruit is finally going to premiere on Netflix on January 30 — just four weeks away! Why not celebrate with a new trailer?

If you head over the link here, you can see what is a pretty action-packed look at the next chapter of the Noah Centineo story, one that features a ton of action as his character of Noah finds himself on the other side of the world and in big trouble.

For a few more details, just look at the official logline:

Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.

Now, we don’t exactly think that the series is pushing any new boundaries with a story all about a major threat coming from within an operation. Yet, at the same time, all of this does still feel like an enormously entertaining foundation for a show. You’ve got a fish out of water who is going to find that life on the other side of the world is pretty different than he expected. Also, there will be a number of familiar faces who turn up here and there, including of course more of Nathan Fillion. (Since Alexi Hawley is executive producer on both The Recruit as well as The Rookie, we imagine that this is a little bit easier to coordinate than it is for some other shows out there.)

The major hope that Netflix needs to have at this point is simply that this show does not suffer greatly due to the long wait between seasons. This is, after all, something that a few other streamers are being forced to deal with following the strikes of 2023.

