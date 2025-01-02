SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Who is in danger?

There are a few different things worth noting already about SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 3 at BBC One — so where should we start?

Well, it feels like on paper, the most proper place to kick this particular piece off is just by noting that you will have to wait a little while longer to see what is ahead. The two-night premiere yesterday and today was simply designed to get people hooked again on the wartime drama and moving forward, a little bit more patience will be required. The idea is for it to air on Sunday nights from here on out, starting with episode 3 coming on January 5.

Now if you are curious as to what the actual story is going to be here, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

As the SAS advance through Italy, with some assistance from partisans, a commando order issued threatens the fate of one of them.

Of course, we know that any and all stories about World War II are going to be complicated and at times extremely painful to watch — there could be some moments throughout this episode that bring that home. Yet, we do take some comfort in know where we are in this particular story, plus of course how all of it ends. There may be some sacrifices made, but whatever happens on Sunday is not going to be some sort of significant setback in the slightest.

While watching SAS Rogue Heroes is not going to be some sort of substitute for reading the actual history, we do tend to think that you’re going to have a chance here to at least see the eessence captured for what it was like for some of these people in this era.

