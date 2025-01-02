Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, January 2, 2025?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? There are certainly so many reasons to want it back at this point. We are into the new year and beyond just that, we have reached the point where the holidays are over. In theory, shouldn’t some TV hiatuses be, as well?

Alas, this is where we do have to come in here and had over some of the bad news: The medical drama is still off the air. This has been the case for weeks now, and it looks as though it will remain this way until we get around to March. Nothing has changed at present when it comes to the show’s release plans. Once it comes back, we do think that there are going to be a lot of stories that air every week until the finale. Maybe we’ll have a small hiatuses somewhere in there, but that is more or less it.

Now if you are looking to get a better sense of what’s ahead, the #1 storyline we can tease is more tension between Meredith and Webber. Do we want them to get past everything with Catherine eventually? Sure, especially since it is easy to argue that Richard is just being stubborn over Meredith’s refusal to disclose information to him about Catherine’s conditions. Yet, he also loves Catherine. That is causing him to view the situation emotionally.

We suppose that in the end, we should perhaps be the happiest that Ellen Pompeo is just going to be back for more episodes at all. After all, just remember for a moment here that when she initially departed as a series regular, it was really difficult to figure out just how often she was going to be back, especially with her signing on to do another project elsewhere at Hulu.

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 when it does come back in March?

