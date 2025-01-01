Ted season 2 premiere date hopes; latest filming update

Is there a chance that Ted season 2 is actually going to premiere on Peacock before the end of the year? The reason for the enthusiasm is clear, mostly because the first season proved to be so thoroughly entertaining and also more successful than we even expected.

(Did anyone else think that the show was at times funnier than the movies even? It’s hard to know if that is a controversial take or not.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV updates!

For those who may be hoping to see new episodes in the near future, this is where we do have to come in here with some not-so-great news. After all, we do not get the sense at all that this is going to happen. Filming has technically yet to wrap for Ted season 2 as of yet, though it seems like the cast and crew are very much in the final stages now. (That makes some sense, given that work kicked off over the summer.)

As for what this will mean insofar as a premiere date goes, the biggest thing that we say is that because of all the CGI work, it could be a pretty long time still before the live-action / animated hybrid hits the airwaves. Sure, we’d love for it to come before the end of the year, but early 2026 could prove to be a realistic estimate, as well. The most important thing is just that you take your time to make the show look as solid and believable as it can be — at least for one that features a talking bear at the center of it.

We do think that the production timeline here for Ted is also interesting for those who are hoping to see Seth MacFarlane make more of The Orville shortly after the fact. There is no guarantee that more is coming, but we are doing our best to be optimistic.

Do you think that more news will be coming soon when it comes to a Ted season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







