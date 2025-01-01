SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere on BBC One today, what more can we say now about SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by noting a little bit of what this season is about — after all, there is a good chance that you have not heard that much about it yet:

Originally inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, series two returns to action with the troops in Spring 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, and now attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe. But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men. Can they prove that the SAS remain essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?

When can you expect to see more?

Well, the good news is that it does not appear as though anyone is going to make you wait that long to see what is coming up. After all, the second episode is coming to BBC One tomorrow, and that is going to feature some new locations and potential allies at the same exact time.

For a few more details on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

While the SAS find both friends and enemies in Sicily, at Gavi prisoner of war camp, David Stirling receives an unexpected visitor.

Obviously, there is going to be a lot of action for a show like this, but what really matters the most to us are the actions of some of these characters. After all, that is what is front and center to the story that we’re watching, and we are eager to see how everything eventually plays out.

