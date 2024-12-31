New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 2025 start time, lineup

Tonight on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash — what can you expect?

Well, one of the things that we have come to learn over time is that major networks are all searching for their own sort of competition to New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which is far and away the metaphorical leader of the clubhouse in terms of both views and attention. Everyone wants their own success story, and we understand fully what CBS is going for here. Country music is huge, and this is a chance to feature the genre almost exclusively.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV updates!

So what can you expect from the show, and when will it air? Below, you can get at least a small simple courtesy of a recent press release:

More performers were announced today for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Keith Urban and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

New performers include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Lainey Wilson. As previously announced, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are headlining from Bicentennial Park and Parker McCollum will perform from the Brooklyn Bowl with special guests SiriusXM and CMT host Cody Alan and SiriusXM host Caylee Hammack.

Beyond these performances, we do think there could be a few surprises — and given that this is live, almost anything can happen! We do hope that this adds to the reason to watch, and we will see just how much this ends up becoming sort of tradition year in and year out moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into New Year’s Eve Live when it airs tonight on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







