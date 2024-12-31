New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2025 start time, lineup, network

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is an annual tradition this time of year — so, when can you check out the latest edition?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the following: Once again, ABC is going to be where you have a chance to check out the broadcast. It will be kicking off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you will also get a chance to see Ryan Seacrest front and center as the master of ceremonies.

Want to know more about some of the performances? Well, Carrie Underwood has already been announced as a headliner. Here is what was said via press release:

Ryan Seacrest, marking his 20th year as host, will return alongside co-host Rita Ora to lead the festivities from New York’s Times Square, with an all-star roster of artists including Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Multihyphenate Dayanara Torres will return as co-host in Puerto Rico. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will air Tuesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST and stream next day on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Carrie (who is also a new judge on American Idol) had the following to say about the opportunity:

“I have such fun memories of performing on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I’m so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year. I’m thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning ‘American Idol’ by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

To go along with Carrie, we have also heard already that the Jonas Brothers are going to be performing shortly after midnight with a medley of some of their hits — here’s to hoping that this is a great way to kick off the new year!

