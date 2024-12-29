Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/29?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Without a doubt, this would be a great way to close out the year.

Alas, it being a great idea on paper does not mean that it is actually happening, as the late-night show is poised to once again be off the air tonight. The plan remains for new episodes to arrive starting in February and until that time, a great deal of patience will be required. There are inevitably a lot of headlines that the show is going to miss in that time, and some will be covered in a limited capacity when the series returns.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

So why won’t some of them be spotlighted a little more in-depth? The easiest answer we can give on this particular subject is that there will always be more news; if Last Week Tonight with John Oliver focuses exclusively on the past couple of months when it returns, it will lose a lot of what is happening within the present.

Do we think that the writers on some level have an idea on things they want to focus on in the new year? Absolutely, especially since a lot of segments about initiatives or policies can be relatively evergreen. Some of these are going to be mixed in with subjects that are a bit more topical and exclusive to the moment.

While you wait for the series to return, remember that there are full seasons that have been uploaded in full to YouTube over the course of 2024. That means that you can relative a lot of noteworthy stuff with the show from the very beginning — there are a number of segments in there that went viral, but then also some others that simply are worth watching from the perspective of humor alone.

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when the show comes back to the air?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back to make sure you do not miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







