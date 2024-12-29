What If…? season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Disney+?

With today marking the final episode of What If…? over on Disney+, it does feel like the perfect time to wonder about the end. Why isn’t there another season?

When you think about it, you can argue easily that this is one of those shows that could have gone on forever. Why wouldn’t it? You’ve got a pretty outstanding storytelling structure here and clearly, a wide roster of great Marvel characters to choose from.

At the end of the day, though, it does seem that there is a larger reason for the show ending now, and there may always be a chance to return to the property down the line. For now, here is just some of what Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum had to say about the ending to Entertainment Weekly:

There are bigger universe reasons to culminate it now. If you’re a fan of the overall MCU, you’ll notice that the first season premiered after Loki season 1, when the Sacred Timeline blossomed into a multiverse and all of a sudden all these new stories emerged. That was when we started telling those stories in What If…? And at the end of season 2, when the Watcher takes Peggy to look out at the multiverse, it’s taken the form of the tree of stories that Loki sits in the middle of at the end of Loki season 2. So the culmination of season 3 and of the series itself does fit in to the overall MCU tapestry in that way. That being said, there’s infinite stories to tell with What If…?, and time will tell whether we make more. But for now it is, I think, a beautiful way to end this era and to culminate the story of the Watcher.

In the interim, we do think one of the great things about this property is that there could always be more opportunities to come back — and this show should also have a really nice shelf life as viewers discover it in the years ahead. After all, we don’t think it is marketed to casual comic-book fans in the same way as live-action fare often is.

Are you sad that there is no What If…? season 4, at least for now?

Share in the comments

