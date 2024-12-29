Earth Abides episode 6: How did the series finale end?

We knew that Earth Abides episode 6 was going to be the series finale in advance; after all, MGM+ had billed this as a series finale. That set the expectations for what we could see within this particular episode, and we have to say that this is every bit as emotional as we expected.

After all, there were some incredibly hard moments that transpired within this hour, in particular Emma and Ish having to say goodbye to their son Joey. He died as a result of catching the virus that initially wiped out much of the human race; it was no longer as strong as its prior form, so many other notable residents were able to survive. Even with that, the pain and trauma of this happening caused Ish to question his will to continue. After all, his son was really one of the few people who adopted fully to all of his teachings, and it was hard to imagine him continuing forward and living without him.

Yet, with in part the encouragement of Emma, Ish eventually found a way and was able to use some of Joey’s own notes to devise a better way to communicate with potential outsiders. With that, he found the signal of another community and despite his trust issues, a reunion was eventually staged. The series concludes with another flash-forward to fifty years after the original outbreak, with Ish still trying to teach how Earth Abides and how to live off of the land.

This series was never quite as big or dramatic as anyone may have thought in advance; instead, it was personal, thoughtful, and really all about the character arcs. There were tragedies and lessons learned; yet, at the same time, there was hope. That is the primary thing that you have to take away from this show.

