Grotesquerie season 2: Is a renewal coming this winter?

We are now months removed from the bizarre, intentionally-vague Grotesquerie season 1 finale on FX. Do we still want answers? Absolutely. While the show did clear up who the title killer was within Lois’ dream-scape, the actual cause of the crimes in the real world remains unclear.

As a matter of fact, you can take things a step further in wondering how much of that world is real versus imagined. Executive producer Ryan Murphy has crafted a dark, intense, but also wonderfully atmospheric look at humanity, giving us a real study into good and evil in this world. He has expressed already that he would like for there to be another season; within that, the mystery just becomes whether or not it will actually happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

So are the odds high that the show’s future will be clarified this winter? 100%. As a matter of fact, it would be a surprise in the event that didn’t happen.

After all, consider that FX tends to reveal the future of most of their scripted series within 2-3 months of their finales. There are explicit benefits to this, as it allows the cast and crew an opportunity to better prepare for the future. Meanwhile, it also gives viewers confidence to check out the show, in the event that they have not already. If there is any hope at all to get Grotesquerie back on the air in 2025, this is a future that needs to be sorted out soon.

As polarizing as the season 1 finale for the series may have been, we do still believe there are legions of fans hoping for answers — just as we believe they are eventually going to be coming out. This show may always leave some things up to interpretation, but the identity of its antagonists is not likely to be on that list.

Do you think a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal is coming over the winter?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back around — as soon as more news is announced, it will be revealed here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







