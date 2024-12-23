Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, December 23, 2024?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? We certainly recognize anyone out there who is eager to get more news on the future.

Unfortunately, we don’t necessarily think that getting news automatically means that it’s good, and here is what we have to say on that: There won’t be a new installment on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it is the same as with the rest of the network’s lineup: We are right in the midst of the holiday season! There is just no real value for anyone to put shows on the air right now when they know that viewership would be less.

The silver lining for now is that we seem to know when The Neighborhood will be coming back for more episodes … though it does also seem as though you are going to be waiting a good while. The plan is for it and the rest of the lineup to return on Monday, January 27, and the plan from there is to get new installments for a few weeks beyond that into sweeps. The one benefit of the long hiatus now is that it means that there are fewer ones down the road!

Since there is not a whole lot more information on the future of the Max Greenfield – Cedric the Entertainer comedy out there now, we’re going to go ahead and say this: Now is the time to either catch up (if you are behind), or recommend the series to all of your friends and family members. After all, at the moment there is no guarantee of a season 8, and once you start to get around this point in a show’s run, the future becomes a little more dicey. You do need good viewership a lot of the time in order to justify the cost.

