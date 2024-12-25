What If…? season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The Emergence returns

For those who are celebrating Christmas Day with What If…?, know that another season 3 episode is streaming tomorrow on Disney+. Want to know more about it now?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s mention here that if you love The Eternals (we know it is polarizing), this is an installment that is really play up some of this lore. The title here is “What If… the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?”, and that tells you almost everything that you need to know. This is about as apocalyptic of a story as you are going to see in the MCU, at least since some certain events revolving around Thanos.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now for even more TV updates!

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

In a Universe where The Eternals never stopped The Emergence, the birth of an incubating Celestial shatters the Earth. Civilization endures on the rocky remnants of our planet, where Quentin Beck leads an authoritarian regime until freedom fighters recruit Riri Williams on a deadly mission to take him down.

In the end here, let’s just hope that we are going to be building towards some really awesome stories over the course of the next few days, especially as the Watcher becomes increasingly important. The presence of Riri here is going to be even more important for everyone looking forward to the Ironheart show — can you consider this an appetizer in a way? We tend to think so, even if we are well-aware of the fact that technically, this is not taking place within the same canon. We’re just happy to get any little story here that we can.

The crazy thing to remember now is that we are at the halfway point of the story — the end is almost here…

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into What If…? season 3 episode 5 when it arrive on Disney+?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







