Virgin River season 7: EP talks other possible spin-offs

We know that Virgin River season 7 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point, whether it be late 2025 or early 2026. Yet, there is more to the universe beyond that!

So what are we talking about here in particular? Well, we know already that there is more to come in terms of a possible prequel about Mel’s parents. Yet, at the same time there are other possibilities out there! Nothing is confirmed, but it seems like there could at least be some interest in expanding the world to other ideas.

To learn a little bit more, why not turn to executive producer Patrick Sean Smith? Speaking to Swooon, he indicated how there are a lot of other possibilities that could be explored here in due time:

“It’s a rich world with rich characters. Putting romance forward feels like there’s a ton of potential. And that’s to Robyn Carr’s credit. Each book focuses on a different couple in every book. And what Sue Tenney did very smartly was take characters from the first couple of books and then putting them into an ensemble. But, I mean, there’s huge potential. It’s a great story engine.”

For the time being, we do tend to think that season 7 / the prequel will occupy everyone’s time. However, all of that could change in a year or so. Netflix is likely to remain open to everything, mostly due to the fact that this show performs really well and beyond just that, we don’t think that it is insanely expensive compared to a lot of other other properties that they have. Shouldn’t that matter? We’ll just have to be patient, while also crossing our fingers and hoping for more.

