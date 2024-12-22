The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about The Gilded Age season 3 between now and the end of this winter?

Given that the second season of the historical drama premiered a little over a year ago, we do think that the fervor for more of the series is out there … and it is also going to escalate. Filming started earlier this year on the new chapter and we already know that a lot of footage has been shot. Eventually, everything will shift over to the folks at post-production to get the series ready for an eventual launch … though when that happens remains very much to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV updates!

For now, what we will go ahead and say is this: It would be a shock if The Gilded Age does not surface in 2025. For us personally, we tend to think that summer is the most likely window. Remember that HBO has already revealed that The White Lotus is back in February; meanwhile, The Last of Us will likely return in the spring. To bring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and the rest of the cast on the air in the summer works, especially since you will likely have A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in the fall. All of this will help the network further build up to what is likely going to be a huge 2026 for them, given that they have Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and potentially True Detective back at that point.

So while we think it is possible that a The Gilded Age premiere date is revealed this winter, it may still be too early. Our biggest hope is just that we learn more scoop about what is ahead, whether it be the financial switcheroo with Agnes and Ava to what Bertha will be up to after the whole opera situation back in season 2.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for all sorts of further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







