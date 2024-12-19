Tell Me Lies renewed for a season 3 at Hulu

While a Tell Me Lies season 3 renewal may not be a surprise to a lot of people out there, we are still pretty darn excited.

According to Deadline, the Hulu series has been officially picked up for another season. This comes after season 2 became much more of a mainstream pop-culture sensation and in a way, it makes us all the more eager to see what the creative team is going to bring to the table for the next go-around.

One other thing that we feel is pretty important about this renewal at present is the opportunity it potentially gives the producers and cast to get another chapter out there by late 2025 / early 2026. With this sort of show in particular, we do not think it is wise to make viewers wait for some crazy-long amount of time.

The news of the renewal comes alongside creator Meaghan Oppenheimer signing a new deal with 20th Television. In a statement about the deal, here is what studio president Karey Burke had to say to the aforementioned site:

“Meaghan has shepherded Tell Me Lies for two intensely addictive seasons that fueled an incredible wave of obsessive fan and social conversation … We are thrilled to have her officially in the studio fold and at the helm of another dramatic season.”

Now, we do certainly think that Tell Me Lies is absolutely one of those shows that Hulu needs just for the sake of driving consistent conversation. In a way, we are also rather grateful that this is not a series airing on Netflix given that a big part of its appeal inevitably has to come from week-to-week conversations. It would be harder to do this in a format where almost all of the episodes were handed over at once. What in the world would you do in that situation?

