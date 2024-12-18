The Chi season 7 premiere date: A December 2024 update

With us now into December 2024, are we closer to getting more insight regarding The Chi season 7 over at Showtime?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that we are entering that part of the year where people are understandably getting a little bit impatient. After all, the second part of season 6 premiered this past May so it’s been a while already and to date, the powers-that-be at the network and Paramount+ are keeping quiet about some of their plans.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say that given that we are so close to Christmas at this point, we would be shocked if more news on The Chi is revealed at this point. More than likely, news will be shared within the first few months of the year.

The thing that we perhaps are most curious about at this point is where the series could end up falling on the overall schedule. Just remember for a moment here that Dexter: Original Sin is already on and from there, we have Yellowjackets set for February and then Dexter: Resurrection apparently set for June. There may be a window in April or May for The Chi to come back, though it would air concurrently with some of the network’s other aforementioned programming. We know that this doesn’t happen all the time with channels like this, but isn’t this an embarrassment of riches right now? At the very least, this is how we are looking at things at present. They’re in a situation that they can be pretty darn happy with.

As for whether or not season 7 is the final one, we’re unfortunately still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to that. It feels like this is one of those shows that could literally go on forever; however, it probably won’t, all things considered.

