St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 7 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s holiday-themed story, do you want to get a St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 7 return date? What about more details as to what the future here holds?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that for the first time since its premiere, the medical comedy is about to go on an extended break. Regrettably, we are going to be waiting to see it back until we get around to Tuesday, January 14. That is a really long time to wait, no? Yet, we do tend to think that all things considered, it is going to be worthwhile. This is a chance to allow the show back at a time when viewers will be looking for entertainment in the midst of some cold weather. If the show was to air during Christmas or New Year’s Eve, we tend to think it would lose some of its audience.

Unfortunately, because the show is so far away from coming back at present, there is not that much we can share about what is coming up just yet. We certainly hope that this changes over the next couple of weeks, which is when we anticipate that NBC will release some sort of synopsis for what is coming up.

So what are the chances for a second season at the moment? Well, for now, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic. This is a show that is averaging around a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic per some live metrics, and also a little more than three million viewers a week. These are not terrible numbers for a freshman series in 2024, and there’s a chance that they will improve further thanks to people watching after the fact. Comedies do tend to perform rather well in streaming!

