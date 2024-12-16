Poppa’s House season 1 episode 9 return date at CBS

If you are interested in learning a Poppa’s House season 1 episode 9 return date after what you see tonight, we understand.

First and foremost, though, we should note that you are going to be waiting a good while. Tonight marks the last installment of the calendar year and instead, the plan is to bring Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., and the rest of the cast back on Monday, January 27. (This is always subject to change.) This is a long hiatus for a first-year show, and sometimes, that can be harmful. This is where we remind you that CBS has already given Poppa’s House a full-season order and with that in mind, they are showing a certain amount of faith in the concept.

As for the reason why the long break, the start of it is obviously due to the holiday season. However, after that you have to remember that January is full of sports programming, especially with the NFL and college football. Some of that will be on Monday nights and clearly, everyone wants to steer clear of that from a network point of view. Live ratings still matter, and you don’t want to ding a show because of competition.

If you do really like Poppa’s House, the #1 thing we would advise during the hiatus is simply to tell your friends to give it a shot. After all, this is the best way to ensure that a season 2 still happens! Right now we are cautiously optimistic, but it needs to carry through some momentum moving into the new year. Monday nights are prime real estate for CBS and because of that, the bar is pretty high for them versus a lot of other networks that are out there.

