The Neighborhood season 7 episode 9 return date at CBS

Following what you get tonight on CBS, do you want to know a return date for The Neighborhood season 7 episode 9?

Well, to the surprise of nobody here, the comedy starring Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer is going to be off the air for a while. How long? For now, the plan appears to be to bring it back on Monday, January 27.

We do think the late January return date could be a surprise for a lot of people, especially since CBS has sporadically programmed The Neighborhood and some Monday-night shows earlier on in the month before. What has changed? Well, the simplest answer we can give is that the night is so much more competitive than it has been in the past. Namely, we are talking here in terms of NFL football and college football both stretching out longer than they have in the past. We know that there are more and more people watching TV after the fact these days or streaming online, but live viewership still matters a ton to broadcast networks. It is always going to be a big priority in some shape or form.

Unfortunately, we are still so far out from the next episode airing that there is not too much we can say when it comes to the story ahead — we personally do not imagine that they are going to deviate much from what works for them. Why would they? This is a series that knows very well what it is, and also what audiences want from it. This is a quintessential family comedy that is a lot about relationships and watching a lot of dynamics play out over time.

One more thing to watch out for over the next few months is whether or not there is going to be a season 8. We are cautiously optimistic and yet, nothing has been confirmed.

What do you most want to see entering The Neighborhood season 7 episode 9 over on CBS?

