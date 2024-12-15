Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/15?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO? Tonight is a big one for the network, mostly thanks to the Dune: Prophecy finale. Having the late-night show on the air would, of course, boost the overall profile even more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and deliver the bad news: Once again, Oliver’s series is on hiatus. The plan remains to have it remain that way until February. There is no exact premiere date as of yet, but of course we hope that this changes within the next few weeks.

Of course, it feels like this is one of those times where we are absolutely missing out on John’s commentary when it comes to the world at large. Take, for example, everything that has gone on in the health-care sector over the past couple of weeks; or, recent Cabinet picks and/or political headlines. By the time the show comes back, a lot of this will be old news and of course, that comes with its own questions — including whether or not we will ever get John’s take on some of it. Our feeling is that he will run through some of it rather quickly and then have that be the end.

The other question that we wonder here is whether Last Week Tonight will contemplate ever shaking up the steady formula that it’s had since the very beginning of the series. They may not feel any real need to, given that everything that they have done so far has proven, time and time again, to be a success. We do still wish there were more interviews and pieces outside of the studio here and there, but it is hard to quibble when you are talking about one of the best late-night shows on all of TV.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it does return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

