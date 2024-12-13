Silo season 2 episode 5: Who is Salvador Quinn?

Who exactly is Salvador Quinn within the world of Silo season 2? Let’s just say that following episode 5 this week, you may be more curious.

After all, here is what we knew about him going into this week’s episode. His name traces all the way back to season 1 and by virtue of that, we certainly are aware that he holds a pretty deep place within the lore of this universe. His name has an attachment to the pact, and there’s certainly a suggestion that he knew about some pretty significant events from 140 years back … ones we’ve heard about time and time again. Meadows was aware of a coded letter, and may have been able to decipher it. That, in part, may be a reason for her stepping down as a Shadow.

So what is in that letter? This remains a mystery for now, but it feels as though it could be key to better understanding why these Silos first came to be, and also the way in which they work. This is when Bernard stumbling upon it now amidst his storyline with Lukas could prove pretty important.

What does Bernard do if he has access to all of this knowledge? His entire philosophy has long been working for the “good of the Silo,” which we really just know is whatever is right for him, as he wants to do whatever he can to hold on to his position of power. We know that he kills and manipulates anyone who gets in his way. This is why, as helpful as he may be right now, we worry about Lukas’ fate here down the road. Just remember for a moment here that Bernard could easily get what he wants from him, only to then discard him alter on.

