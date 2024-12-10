FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 8: ‘The Electric Company’

Next week on CBS, you will have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 8 — so what more can we say right now?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that “The Electric Company” is going to be the final installment of this calendar year. Also, it feels pretty clear to us that emotional moments are ahead, especially when it comes to Remy and Abby. Because relationships don’t always have the best way of working out within the world of Wolf Entertainment, we’re taking everything with a grain of salt right now. Still, there is no way to feel confident about any one thing taking place. The same goes for whether or not there will be a cliffhanger at the end. This may not necessarily be the sort of thing that these shows do all the time, but since this is a de-facto “fall finale,” in a lot of ways, why wouldn’t you consider it possible?

Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 8 synopsis with a few more details on what’s to come:

“The Electric Company” – The Fugitive Task Force clashes with local law enforcement in Virginia while investigating a suspected serial killer in the area. Meanwhile, Remy pushes Abby to take the next step, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When is the franchise going to be back after this?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note that the plan here seems to be for all of them to return in late January. With that, there’s a good chance that they should all be staples in some way of the important February sweeps period.

What are you most eager to see now entering FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 8?

Share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







