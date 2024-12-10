Survivor 47 episode 13 sneak peek: After Operation Italy…

Wednesday night is going to bring us Survivor 47 episode 13 on CBS and on paper, there should be some fireworks. We are on the other side of Operation Italy, the biggest and craziest move of the season. Thanks to its name, the planning, and the end result, it is easy to argue that Caroline’s book will end up being a Top 3 move of the entire New Era.

However, just remember that nothing that happened here serves as a guarantee of further success. After all, we’ve compared this move already to the Three Amigos move led by Malcolm, Reynold, and Eddie during Caramoan, where it was awesome to watch but was also just a one-week solution to a bigger problem. Genevieve and Sam are still huge targets, and now Andy has joined them in that. We don’t blame him still for taking the chance, since he’s banking on the fact that he will be #3 on the target list behind those two. Also, he knew that with Caroline, Sue, Teeny, and Rachel, he was clearly on the bottom.

If you head over here, you can see a sneak peek that shows that a lot of the people Andy betrayed are pretty irate over it, and understandably so. We know already that Sue will hold grudges against the game, and she’s probably not interested in ever working with him again.

Now while we’ll defend the move Andy made, it is worth noting that he, in this preview, is trying to act like it was a spontaneously play and not some elaborate scheme he planned out. We tend to think it’d be better if he copped to the decision but also then indicated that it was just a one-move thing. Otherwise, nobody’s really going to buy into it. Are you going to do something as complicated as Operation Italy on a whim? Hardly.

The good news for Andy is that if Genevieve loses immunity, we tend to think that she’ll be first targeted. However, he could be next up. One other thing to remember here is that because there are only six people left there’s the potential for a tie and chaos there.

