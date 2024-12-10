Is St. Denis Medical new tonight on NBC with season 1 episode 6?

Is St. Denis Medical new tonight on NBC? The past few episodes have served as a pretty great foundation for the show. Is more coming?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that there are a lot of episodes ahead this season … but unfortunately, you will not be seeing them tonight. This is the first hiatus that we’ve had this season, and it is happening for a pretty specific reason: The lengthy finale event for The Voice. This is luckily just a one-week break, though, as you will have a chance to see it back on December 17 with an installment that is poised to be all about the holidays.

Want to know more now? Well, let’s just keep things rather simple via the St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 6 synopsis:

12/17/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : It’s the holiday season at St. Denis. Alex and Ron care for a patient whose diagnosis is not what it seems. Joyce enlists Serena’s help to boost St. Denis’ online presence. Bruce and Matt help a Santa in need. TV-14

It is honestly not that often that we tend to get holiday-themed episodes of new shows, but the schedule just so worked out this way. Also, we do tend to think here that stories based on important events and occasions are more important in comedies than any other genre; after all, they allow you to be immersed into the world and learn a lot more about a lot of the people involved. They are pretty darn essential, so we’ll just have to see what other big occasions we get down the road here! After all, if we are lucky, there are going to be many more seasons and episodes coming at some point down the road. So long as the laughs are there, viewers will likely flock in this direction.

What do you most want to see moving into St. Denis Medical when the show returns?

Are you sad that the show is off the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







