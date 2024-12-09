P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there any chance that we are going to be getting more news on P-Valley season 3 in the relatively near future?

If there is one thing that is worth noting right now, it is that the cast and crew are already done with shooting and that part of the equation can be taken out. Because of this, we now have to move over to the next big thing, which is trying to figure out when in the world the series is actually going to return.

For the time being, we do think it is probably a little too optimistic to think that news is going to come out this month, largely due to the fact that production just wrapped up recently and the episodes may not be ready to go just yet. From where we sit a spring / summer window for the next chapter feels the most realistic and by virtue of that, we are preparing with that particular idea in mind.

If there is one thing that Starz can do with P-Valley between now and when the show comes back, it is find a few more ways in order to fully promote it. After all, the series has been off the air a long time already and by virtue of that, we tend to think that the powers-that-be are going to need to be creative when it comes to figuring out more and more ways to promote it. If they can do just that, we’ll be pretty darn happy with whatever the end result here is story-wise. We want there to be a season 4, after all! We also just hope that there is a shorter gap than what we had here between season 2 and season 3.

