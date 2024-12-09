The Old Man season 3 renewal: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear a little more on The Old Man season 3 between now and the end of December?

Of course, there is so much that we are left to say in here, but let’s just start by noting that in theory, there is room to tell a lot more story when it comes to the series. There are loose ends, and of course there is reason for hope. Meanwhile, we have heard already from Jeff Bridges that he signed a three-season deal to come on board the show. That means that there is still a reason for hope.

Now that we’ve said that, are we going to see more? That is really up to whatever FX wants. While The Old Man season 2 did not necessarily deliver the sort of mainstream attention that we got from season 1, does it matter at the end of the day? If you are the network, you are more concerned about whether or not the show justifies the budget.

Our sentiment here is that by the end of this month or early January, we are going to hear more about whether or not another season is coming. While there is not any immediate hurry here to deliver a third season, we also still think that the sooner it is finalized, the sooner everyone can get back on set.

Because of what we already said when it comes to Bridges’ three-year deal, we do personally think that there’s a chance it would be the final one. While that is sad, at the same time it makes some sense. This is not a show that is going to last forever. It has been almost cinematic when it comes to the way in which its story has been told, which means that a reasonably clear ending will be here before too long.

What do you most want to see moving into The Old Man season 3 over on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

