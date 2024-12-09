NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 10: ‘Blue Bayou’ & Christmas

Next week on NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 10, you are going to see what is the final episode of this calendar year. Want to learn more about it?

Well, we know that a lot of Christmas Specials out there tend to be bright and cheery, but it is important to remember that for some out there, this holiday also brings with it a lot of emotions. This can be a really difficult time of year for people who are mourning or going through some sort of terrible time; you can easy feel very alone.

While we cannot speak for everything that is coming in this episode titled “Blue Bayou,” we can at least say this: The story will have a chance to dive even further into Gibbs’ past. For more, take a look at the NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Blue Bayou” – As Leroy Jethro Gibbs prepares for his first Christmas without his wife and daughter, flashbacks reveal the unlikely journey that led to his first day on the job as a special agent at NIS’ Camp Pendleton office working with Mike Franks and Lala, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Dec. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So when will new episodes surface after this?

Think late January, at least according to some of the information that we’ve got at this point. We’re a little surprised that it is not back earlier, but this may be CBS doing whatever they can in order to ensure they steer clear from any sports competition that is happening early in the month. All things considered, that is 100% something that we understand.

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 10?

Do you think that we are going to see a big cliffhanger at the end of this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are some more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

