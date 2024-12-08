Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/8?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There are some big shows coming on the network tonight; why not tie the late-night show to them?

We certainly do think that there is a lot to be interested in when it comes to what Oliver is planning next — unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see it tonight. Not only that, but you won’t be seeing it for quite a long time in general. The plan here is for Last Week Tonight to remain on hiatus until February, which is when the new season will premiere.

Is there a chance that we will see some footage between now and when the show comes back on the air? Well, we know that in the past, we have seen John do some web exclusives about various super-silly topics; it is certainly possible that something else is going to happen here as well. Yet, we wouldn’t count on it. Instead, just rejoice in the fact that there are a lot of episodes from the past on YouTube, and some of them are still worth checking out.

Need a couple of recommendations? We do think Oliver’s piece on sports stadiums from really early on in the show’s run is still shockingly relevant. Meanwhile, his segments on Puerto Rico and/or various US territories is really fascinating and educational in its own way. Add to this almost anything that he does on global politics; these are the sort of things that don’t get a lot of attention on other shows and at the end of the day, this is a huge part of what helps them to stand out.

Hopefully, at the very least we are going to get a premiere date for the new season moving into January.

What are you most eager to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver does return to HBO?

